Junet Mohamed distances self from leaked audio on secret meeting with IEBC

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Secretary General Junet Mohamed has distanced himself from a leaked audio attributed to him where a man is heard planning a 'high-level meeting' with officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The clip that was making rounds on social media yesterday was allegedly shared by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and was dubbed part one indicating that Suna East MP Junet was planning a secret meeting with IEBC officials to rig the August 9, polls.

But Junet through his Twitter handle dismissed the audio terming it fake and invited investigative agencies to probe the matter.

"A manipulated voice recording doing rounds on social media purporting to capture Hon. Junet Mohamed as speaking to an IEBC official is fake. Hon Junet Mohammed is busy campaigning for Azimio coalition and has no time to plot election rigging," he posted on Twitter.

"I urge the public to ignore the video, which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on years of lies, innuendoes, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name-calling, insults and now-waking up to the reality of a lost election- is on a sympathy seeking spree."

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

In the clip, a man, Mr Barasa claims is Junet, is heard telling a yet-to-be-identified person on the other end of the phone call who seems to be working at the commission that he was ready for the meeting they had been planned earlier.

The person claimed to be the Suna East MP is heard instructing the receiver of the phone call to ensure that they bring on board IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, himself, and Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to the said meeting.

The said meeting was slated for 6.00 pm and was also supposed to be attended by other persons that had already been agreed on prior to the phone call.

The phone call also featured a "Kisii man and a big man," who were also to be part of the meeting. From the clip, there was an issue that needed to be addressed and done away with.

"Now there is a high-level meeting that you were asking me about I want to organise it tomorrow….. We will discuss his matter and we have to come up with a solution,’’ the man claimed to be Junet says

On his Facebook page, Barasa had vowed to expose the Suna East MP's alleged intentions to manipulate the August polls.

He had also threatened to expose the alleged secret meetings and manipulated opinion polls that have placed Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of Deputy President William Ruto. Security officers record batch numbers of pellets containing ballot papers at the JKIA. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

"We are following you keenly. I will address the nation tomorrow at 4 pm with details and evidence of your attempts to manipulate elections. This will include meetings you've held with pollsters to manipulate opinion polls in favour of Raila Odinga," Barasa said.

Ruto allies have always faulted the opinion polls’ arguing that they are fabricated in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

During a rally held in Nairobi last week, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said night meetings are held in the city where individuals are paid to manipulate the polls in favour of Azimio.

"We know where you are manipulating the opinion polls. We even know the office in Runda where you meet. Opinion polls will be on August 9 and Kenyans will decide," he said.