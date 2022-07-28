SECTIONS

Wilson airport closed off to public today due to military exercise

By David Njaaga | 4h ago
Planes at Wilson Airport. [Courtesy]

Domestic carriers operating from Wilson Airport in Nairobi have rescheduled their flights on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5 to allow for a military event near the airport’s airspace.

Flights coming in and departing from the airport will be affected by the six-hour closure, which will take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on both days, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Domestic airlines that fly out of Wilson Airport in Nairobi, such as Safari Link Aviation, have as a result effected the changes.

 “To all our esteemed customers, please note Wilson Airport will be closed on July 28, 2022, and August 5 from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm,” the airline said in a communique.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is scheduled to conduct a military exercise at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata on Friday, July 29.

The event will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Wilson Airport is one of Africa’s busiest airports for light aircraft serving both domestic and international traffic.

 

Related Topics

Safarilink Wilson Airport KDF
.

Latest Stories

Why Omanyala inspires new generation of sprinters
Why Omanyala inspires new generation of sprinters
Sports
By Jonathan Komen
10 days ago
When safe abortion is legal: Medics explain
HEALTH
By Gardy Chacha
22 days ago
Why you should start sex education at three years old
HEALTH
By Brian Guserwa
22 days ago
.

Recommended Articles

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit
By Reuters 28 days ago
Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
By Reuters 28 days ago
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years
By Reuters 29 days ago
Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in truck in Texas
By Reuters 1 month ago
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in truck in Texas

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel