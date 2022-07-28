Wilson airport closed off to public today due to military exercise

Planes at Wilson Airport. [Courtesy]

Domestic carriers operating from Wilson Airport in Nairobi have rescheduled their flights on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5 to allow for a military event near the airport’s airspace.

Flights coming in and departing from the airport will be affected by the six-hour closure, which will take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on both days, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Domestic airlines that fly out of Wilson Airport in Nairobi, such as Safari Link Aviation, have as a result effected the changes.

“To all our esteemed customers, please note Wilson Airport will be closed on July 28, 2022, and August 5 from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm,” the airline said in a communique.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is scheduled to conduct a military exercise at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata on Friday, July 29.

The event will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Wilson Airport is one of Africa’s busiest airports for light aircraft serving both domestic and international traffic.