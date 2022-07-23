SECTIONS

New dawn as Bake Mtaani unveil new basketball court in Kayole

By Washington Onyango | 4d ago
NBA standard basketball court in Dagoretti North. [Courtesy]

Upcoming basketball players and basketball clubs in Kayole have a bright future in the sport after Bakee Mtaani unveiled and handed over a full-size FIBA standard basketball court at Umama public grounds in Komarock along Kangundo road in Kayole, Nairobi.

Constructed to the tune of Sh2.5million, the project was started by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation which is sponsored by the FKF Premier League club Nairobi City Stars.

Bakee Mtaani Program (basketball in the hood) is a revolutionary community initiative that introduces basketball courts as safe spaces within Nairobi’s informal settlements and communities.

The project includes the identification and construction of basketball courts, sourcing of equipment, implementation of training for coaches and referees to oversee basketball tournaments and comprehensive training programs for the youths to learn the sport and ensure high levels of participation.
So far, the Jonathan Jackson Foundation have constructed three NBA standard basketball courts built in the Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South Communities.

On Wednesday, the foundation in conjunction with leading eatery KFC Kuku Foods launched the court and handed it over to Divine World Parish (DIWOPA) who provided the land, for onward availability to the community.
Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto saluted the gesture by the two giant corporations and underlined its importance in addressing the shortage of sports facilities in the country.

"This launch is a progressive initiative to ensure young, talented and disadvantaged sportsmen and women are given an opportunity to discover, develop and showcase their talents.
"As a Ministry, we acknowledge with tremendous gratitude the support and commitment exhibited by sponsors, community leaders, partners and other stakeholders.

"The Ministry appreciates Jonathan Jackson Foundation, KFC and Devine Word Parish, Kayole for this exemplary partnership,” he said.
Jonathan Jackson Foundation founder and Chairman Jonathan Jackson encouraged the youth to take up sports as a key ingredient to their development that could unlock their potential.

"My first wish is for the youth to come to the basketball court to have fun, to get off the street and enjoy some sport in a space that is safe and protected in a place to enjoy the game together,"
"My wish and aim are to build 25 basketball courts in Nairobi at the moment. This is the fourth one and we are going to do another five shortly. As we build them, we are going to start tournaments between courts. You now have your first one and we are going to build four more in this community."

Related Topics

FIBA standard basketball court Bakee Mtaani
.

Latest Stories

Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
President Kenyatta, Standard Group get education plaudits
National
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Nairobi the big, smelly city
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Red-hot Dynamites blow up rivals in basketball league ties
By Washington Onyango 1 day ago
Red-hot Dynamites blow up rivals in basketball league ties
Basketball: University of Nairobi pick second win after overtime victory against Eldonets
By Washington Onyango 4 days ago
Basketball: University of Nairobi pick second win after overtime victory against Eldonets
Basketball: Dynamites host Eldonets at Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday
By Washington Onyango 5 days ago
Basketball: Dynamites host Eldonets at Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday
School games to include 3x3 basketball
By Ernest Ndunda 6 days ago
School games to include 3x3 basketball

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel