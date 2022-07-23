SECTIONS
Premium

Keep off our salary talks, teachers tell George Magoha

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 4d ago

Teachers unions have asked Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha (pictured) to keep off their 60 per cent salary increment demand.

Kenya National Union of Teacher (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet) termed Magoha's comments as reckless and insensitive.

KUPPET secretary general Akelo Misori and Collins Oyuu of Knut said that whereas Magoha has a right to comment on matters education and its management, the union disagreed with him on salary matters.

Misori said that teachers’ incomes have been eroded by high inflation of recent years and expressed shock at Magoha's comments.

“They deserve salary reviews under the 2022-2025 Public Sector Review Cycle – which they were denied last year on the false basis of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Misori stated. 

Misori explained that over the last four months, Kuppet and Knut have presented their demands to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which is the mandated authority for negotiating teachers’ salaries.

“Our unions have got strong assurances, including written undertakings from the Commission, of the demands being considered within appropriate government channels,” the secretary general said. "It is, therefore, reckless for the minister to deride a negotiating process of which he is not a party.”

Oyuu said that Magoha’s roles and functions continue to be policy development in the ministry in relation to development of curriculum, supervision of the same and infrastructural development of institutions of learning right from the basic to tertiary levels of learning "...that which he has quite some task to accomplish."

Oyuu also said that unions will not entertain distraction in the pursuit to negotiate teachers’ benefits.  

Related Topics

KNUT KUPPET Teachers' Salary TSC
.

Latest Stories

Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
President Kenyatta, Standard Group get education plaudits
National
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Nairobi the big, smelly city
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

HR exam results out as key programme revised
By Renee Were 3 hrs ago
HR exam results out as key programme revised
University needs every inch of the contested land, says reinstated VC
By Jacinta Mutura and Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
University needs every inch of the contested land, says reinstated VC
State releases Sh17b capitation funds to schools
By Mike Kihaki 1 day ago
State releases Sh17b capitation funds to schools
400 learners benefit from Shofco's Sh4m high school grant
By Nehemiah Okwembah 2 days ago
400 learners benefit from Shofco's Sh4m high school grant

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel