Probe JKIA Venezuelan saga, Raila Odinga allies demand

Azimio la Umoja Coalition Flag Bearer Raila in Kitale town Tranzoia County. [Emmanuel Wanson]

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s allies want a thorough probe of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Venezuelan nationals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while carrying election materials.

Led by Azimio Party Secretary General, Junet Mohamed, the leaders claimed there was a plot to rig the election to the advantage of one of the candidates.

“Our opponents have sensed defeat and are making frantic efforts to rig the elections. We want the individual arrested with electoral materials at JKIA probed,” said Mr Mohamed.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who was in the same meeting with Mr Mohamed, said Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto cannot be trusted with power because of his divisive brand of politics.

“Kenya requires a president who can unite the nation and ensure security for all. It is unfortunate that the Deputy President is playing divisive politics to ascend to power,” he said.

Babu Owino and Suleiman Shahbal said Mr Odinga is the only hope for Kenyans and urged residents to support his bid.

“Don’t be hoodwinked to support Kenya Kwanza team. It is giving empty election promises to capture power,” said Mr Shahbal.

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and former national assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende warned Kenyans against gambling with their votes.

Mr Wamalwa praised Mr Odinga for demonstrating patriotism by agreeing to work with former president, the late Mwai Kibaki and for his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi were duped by Ruto.

“The agreement between our brothers, Musalia, Wetangula and Ruto that they will be given 30 per cent stake in the government upon delivering 70 per cent of the Luhya vote is unattainable and unrealistic. They were duped and Musalia has realised this, the reason he is not keen with Kenya Kwanza campaigns,” said Mr Wamalwa.

Meanwhile, allies of Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga yesterday advised him to snub the presidential debate scheduled for next week.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kitale, the leaders said Mr Odinga will only attend the debate if issues of integrity, corruption, and governance will be discussed at length.

“I don’t see the need for our captain to attend a debate with someone who does not meet the threshold of the presidency. Our candidate will only participate in the debate if our opponents agree that integrity, governance, and corruption form the basis of the debate,” said Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli asked Mr Odings not to attend the debate, arguing that the deputy president lacks integrity.

“Don’t go for the debate. Attending the debate is to confirm that Ruto is suitable for the presidency,” Mr Atwoli said.

However, Mr Odinga, who was addressing a campaign rally at Kenyatta stadium in Kitale, steered clear of calls by his allies to skip the upcoming presidential debate and instead asked Kenyans to support his bid in the August 9 polls. ​

