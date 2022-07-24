Running mate deserts Machakos Chap Chap governor candidate

Rose Wambua speaks after she defected to Nzioka Waita's CCU Party. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Machakos Chap Chap governorship candidate Francis Maliti’s running mate Rose Wambua has decamped to Waita Nzioka’s CCU party.

Nzioka is also vying for the Machakos governorship.

Addressing a crowd at Holy Family Kiliku Catholic Church in Kangundo constituency after attending a Sunday mass e, Waita received Ms. Wambua to his campaign and pledged to appoint her to the county executive committee if elected next governor.

Waita said the entry of Ms Wambua into his team signaled early victory against Wiper party's candidate, Wavinya Ndeti who is apparently his strongest opponent.

"Our intention is not just to defeat Wiper. It is to give to the people of Machakos a government that understands their challenges and is ready to work towards providing a solution and more so initiate meaningful development," said Waita.

Waita said his dream was to craft a unity government that brings together like-minded professionals able to bring the desired transformation in the county.

"To my friend, [Johnson] Muthama, leave quit the race; your time has elapsed. We will treat you as a respected statesman of the county. Let us compete with those who think they have something to offer, "said Waita.

Waita told Maliti to also drop his bid and support his team which he said was not tainted by corruption and incompetence.

"Now you have a chance to walk away from Alfred Mutua and join the winning team. We shall ensure you are given a job in Raila Odinga's government," he said.

Ms Wambua said her decision to desert Maliti was guided by the wishes of her supporters who did not prefer his leadership.

"I'm very excited now because I have joined the team that will form the next government and help our people. I urge all my supporters across the county to vote for Waita," she said.

Contacted for comment, Maliti dismissed the move as inconsequential. "Withdrawal of Rose Wambua is a scheme by the enemies of Machakos people with ulterior motives. I urge the people of Machakos to reject such leaders," Maliti told The Standard on phone.