CS Fred Matiang'i: Criminal gangs grouping in Coast

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses journalists in Mombasa on July 20, 2022. [Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said they have received intelligence reports that criminal gangs are grouping in Coast region ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The CS says the government has moved in to heighten security in the area.

Matiang’i made the remarks in Mombasa on Wednesday, July 20.

“I have asked the regional security teams to raise the level of security alertness to ensure that we facilitate effective participation in the general election. We are bringing up special additional resources to back up their work and planning,” he said during the launch of Sh81 million anti-terrorism police headquarters in the Coast region.

The event was attended by the British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

In his speech, Matiang’i said the government will respect the rights of all people, including terror suspects.

“The terror suspects being held in custody will be treated within the framework of human rights within our Constitution and all the international conventions that we have signed as a country,” he said.

On her part, Ambassador Marriott said the UK was committed to helping Kenya combat terrorism.

“Defeating terrorism is a key priority in the UK-Kenya security partnership and today’s opening marks a key milestone in our joint efforts,” she said.

The anti-terrorism headquarters, which has 26 rooms, will provide a dedicated space for the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) to work on terrorism cases.

It will also allow the public to interact with the ATPU in a deliberate effort to create public awareness about its work.