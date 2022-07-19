Debate: Martha Karua, Rigathi Gachagua's 10 key points each

Rigathi Gachagua stretches to greet Martha Karua’s grandchildren after the deputy presidential debate at CUEA, Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said on Tuesday that should he and Deputy President William Ruto win the August 9 presidential polls, they will prioritise health reforms and uplifting the low-income earners.

Gachagua debated Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Karua, on her part, said should she and Raila Odinga win the presidential contest, their administration will set aside Sh6,000 monthly stipend for vulnerable families.

The NARC-Kenya Party leader also said anti-graft war will form their administration’s top priority.

The debate was moderated by KTN News anchor Sophia Wanuna and her NTV counterpart James Smart.

Below are ten key points and quotes made by either of the deputy presidential seat front-runners:

MARTHA KARUA

‘I am worth Sh150m’

‘I am not President Kenyatta’s project; I was selected as Raila’s running mate through a competitive process’

‘I won’t antagonise Raila Odinga should we win the presidential election’

‘In our administration, we will fight corruption and embrace priority-spending’

‘We should not amend the Constitution to make the position of deputy president appointive’

‘I will resign if asked to do something that is unconstitutional’

‘Corruption cases in our government will be heard and concluded within six months of arraignment’

‘I won’t interfere with the Judiciary’s work in the Justice Cabinet Secretary role assigned to me by Raila Odinga’

‘I buy the bread that I consume at Sh80’

‘I’m not thirsty for land, I’m not thirsty for worldly goods. I’m happy to have a house in Nairobi and a house in my father’s land; Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County’.

RIGATHI GACHAGUA

‘I’m a victim of blackmail by President Kenyatta, whom I once served as personal assistant’

‘President Kenyatta sidelined DP Ruto from his government because of his (Kenyatta’s) inferiority complex’

‘(Allegation) President Kenyatta said he nominated Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate to protect his interests and those of his family’

‘President Kenyatta wanted to sack DP Ruto and replace him with Gideon Moi, but the Constitution barred him’

‘The State froze my funds (he claims to be Sh200 million) to intimidate me to support President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s handshake’

‘I have a net worth of Sh800 million. Minus the Sh200 million that the State has frozen, my net worth is Sh600 million’

‘I made most of my wealth as a businessman during Mwai Kibaki’s reign’

‘Should Ruto and I win the presidential election, we will go after those who had conflict of interest while serving the State’

‘I don’t think it’s honourable to quit an elective seat’

‘In our first 100 days, we will set aside Sh500 billion bond to help offset pending bills’