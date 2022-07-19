SECTIONS

Debate: Martha Karua, Rigathi Gachagua's 10 key points each

By Fred Kagonye and George Maringa | Jul 19th 2022
Rigathi Gachagua stretches to greet Martha Karua’s grandchildren after the deputy presidential debate at CUEA, Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said on Tuesday that should he and Deputy President William Ruto win the August 9 presidential polls, they will prioritise health reforms and uplifting the low-income earners.

Gachagua debated Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Karua, on her part, said should she and Raila Odinga win the presidential contest, their administration will set aside Sh6,000 monthly stipend for vulnerable families.

The NARC-Kenya Party leader also said anti-graft war will form their administration’s top priority.

The debate was moderated by KTN News anchor Sophia Wanuna and her NTV counterpart James Smart.

Below are ten key points and quotes made by either of the deputy presidential seat front-runners:

MARTHA KARUA

‘I am worth Sh150m’

‘I am not President Kenyatta’s project; I was selected as Raila’s running mate through a competitive process’

‘I won’t antagonise Raila Odinga should we win the presidential election’

‘In our administration, we will fight corruption and embrace priority-spending’

‘We should not amend the Constitution to make the position of deputy president appointive’

‘I will resign if asked to do something that is unconstitutional’

‘Corruption cases in our government will be heard and concluded within six months of arraignment’

‘I won’t interfere with the Judiciary’s work in the Justice Cabinet Secretary role assigned to me by Raila Odinga’

‘I buy the bread that I consume at Sh80’

‘I’m not thirsty for land, I’m not thirsty for worldly goods. I’m happy to have a house in Nairobi and a house in my father’s land; Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County’.

RIGATHI GACHAGUA

‘I’m a victim of blackmail by President Kenyatta, whom I once served as personal assistant’

‘President Kenyatta sidelined DP Ruto from his government because of his (Kenyatta’s) inferiority complex’

‘(Allegation) President Kenyatta said he nominated Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate to protect his interests and those of his family’

‘President Kenyatta wanted to sack DP Ruto and replace him with Gideon Moi, but the Constitution barred him’

‘The State froze my funds (he claims to be Sh200 million) to intimidate me to support President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s handshake’

‘I have a net worth of Sh800 million. Minus the Sh200 million that the State has frozen, my net worth is Sh600 million’

‘I made most of my wealth as a businessman during Mwai Kibaki’s reign’

‘Should Ruto and I win the presidential election, we will go after those who had conflict of interest while serving the State’

‘I don’t think it’s honourable to quit an elective seat’

‘In our first 100 days, we will set aside Sh500 billion bond to help offset pending bills’

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Martha Karua Deputy Presidential Debate
.

Similar Articles

You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
DP William Ruto on Tuesday night took to Twitter to congratulate Rigathi Gachagua over what he termed a solid debate.
National
By Fred Kagonye
35 mins ago
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to sack Deputy President William Ruto shortly after the duo won the 2017 presidential polls.
National
By George Maringa
2 hrs ago
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth
Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua shake hands ahead of the deputy presidential debate at CUEA, Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
National
By Fred Kagonye
2 hrs ago
.

Latest Stories

You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
National
By Fred Kagonye
35 mins ago
Debate: Karua, Rigathi's 10 key points each
National
By Fred Kagonye and George Maringa
55 mins ago
Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
By Fred Kagonye 35 mins ago
You did well in debate, Ruto tells Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen
By Stephanie Wangari 1 hr ago
Rigathi Gachagua: Construction of my house stalled after funds were frozen
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
By George Maringa 2 hrs ago
Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua reveal their net worth

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel