IEBC revokes Mike Sonko's candidature for Mombasa governor's seat

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked Mike Sonko's candidature for the Mombasa governor's seat.

A letter to the politician from Swalhah Ibrahim Yusuf, the County Returning Officer in Mombasa County, tells Sonko he was disqualified from holding any public office and, therefore, can not contest in Mombasa or any other county.

The revocation by IEBC came days after Supreme Court ruled that Sonko was fairly removed from office in December 2020.

In its letter, IEBC says, "the main ground as to why the High Court allowed your registration as a candidate was the presence of the appeal in the Supreme Court.

"Considering the fact that the supreme court is the apex court in terms of judicial hierarchy, there can be no other appeal and in fact, there is none presently," reads the letter in part.

IEBC adds; "In adherence to the supreme court judgement, you are therefore disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as Governor Mombasa County or any other county. Your candidature is invalidated and your certificate revoked."

On his part, Sonko has filed a case at the East African Court of Justice to appeal the Supreme Court ruling.

Sonko says the ruling was unjust and violated his political rights and that of his supporters.

The former governor claimed that the Supreme Court had violated the Bangalore Principle of Impartiality.

The Bangalore Principle indicates that; Impartiality is essential to the proper discharge of the judicial office. It applies not only to the decision itself but also to the process by which the decision is made. Application: 2.1 A judge shall perform his or her judicial duties without favour, bias or prejudice.