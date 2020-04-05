Virus spike ‘not linked to end of lockdown or cold’

';
Ministry: We expected the spike in Covid-19 cases

By Graham Kajilwa | July 22nd 2020 at 08:16:34 GMT +0300

The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is not necessarily as a result of the relaxed lockdown measures, the Health Ministry says.

Officials have also dispelled fears that the ongoing cold season may have contributed to the spike in Covid-19 cases which soared to 14,805 yesterday following 637 new patients.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth (pictured above) said there is no scientific evidence to show that Covid-19 spreads more during the cold season. July is usually Kenya’s coldest month with numerous cases of colds and flu, which are viral illnesses just like Covid-19, recorded.

Coupled with the lifted lockdown measures, many Kenyans expressed fear that the disease might be spreading faster this season. The ministry discounted these fears. “There is no correlation between the weather and the disease. Brazil has tropical weather but it is now recording the second-highest number of deaths,” said Dr Amoth.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, while giving yesterday’s updates of the pandemic, said the increase in the number of confirmed cases had been foreseen.

By yesterday, the number of confirmed cases stood at 14,805. Yesterday’s figure of 637 was the second-highest recorded in a day, after 688 cases on Saturday, July 18.

According to Dr Aman, the current trajectory of the disease was moving as anticipated.

“Whether they (cases) have taken a steep curve due to lifting of the lockdown measures is something yet to be established,” said Aman.

Lockdown measures on Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties were lifted on July 6, paving the way for inter-county travel.

“We are still looking at the data. Let us watch and see what happens in the next week or so,” said the Aman. He defended the lifting of travel restrictions, saying it was necessary. “It was not out of ignorance, but striking a delicate balance between controlling the virus and enabling livelihoods,” said Aman. He, however, said the lockdown can be re-imposed noting that this has been done in countries currently battling the virus.

“The switch on and off of opening and locking down should not be a surprise as that is the same way other countries have dealt with the virus,” he said.

The country recorded 10 deaths yesterday, a day after reporting 12 fatalities.

According to the ministry, hypertension and diabetes are the main underlying conditions contributing to 32 per cent of Covid-19 deaths.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

