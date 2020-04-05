Man who jumped from Nyali Bridge to death vanished from family in 2016, kin say

Areal view of Nyali Bridge stretch in Mombasa. Hassan Swaleh Kirogu reportedly plunged to his death on the bridge. [File, Standard]

A man who plunged to his death from Nyali bridge in Mombasa on Tuesday morning vanished from his family in 2016 and cut all links, grieving kin disclosed on Wednesday. Hassan Swaleh Kirogu also fled from his wife of eight years many years ago and returned two months to his sudden death. It is alleged he left his wife in Bamburi and went to live with unknown people, according to friends and family. The deceased's family has disowned a video clip depicting an enraged man in a white skull cap wielding a machete demanding a four-month salary inside an office. Mombasa police claim this was Hassan in rage moments before his violent death but his family claim they do not recognise that man.

"Kirogu is my last born son. We received news of his death yesterday from his sister who called me yesterday and I travelled all the way from Mpeketoni," said the deceased's mother Jane Wanjiku at the Coast General Hospital mortuary. A man claiming to be the deceased's uncle then claimed that "we last saw him in 2016 in Lamu and yesterday we heard the news that he had jumped to his death." Susan Njeri, the deceased's sister said her brother called his mother three days ago expressing fear and requesting for money to travel to Lamu. "He called mum saying he needed some money to travel back home in Lamu because he was being trailed by unknown people," she said adding the money was sent. Hassan died on the spot when he hit the coral after apparently jumping off the bridge.

Police are investigating whether he committed suicide or was pushed amid reports that he called his mother for the first time three days to his demise since 2016 claiming he was being pursued by unknown people and was afraid for his life. We established that Hassan hailed from Mpeketoni in Lamu and his family migrated there from Kiambu. He is alleged to be a grafitti artist who lived with his wife in Bamburi area of Mombasa. Although he lived in Mpeketoni an ID card found on him indicates he was registered as a native of Juja sub-location, Majengo location, Thika Sub-County in Kiambu. Mombasa County crime investigations officer Anthony Muriithi told the Standard Digital five people including his artist colleagues have recorded their statements with investigators to ascertain what transpired. "The deceased family have identified their kin, we understand that he was an artist and we are investigating whether he was thrown into the ocean or he committed suicide," he said. Unidentified men disrupted the press conference and whisked away the deceased's family as journalists pressed questions about the deceased's past, religion and recent movements.