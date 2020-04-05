';
Kanye West appears to end marriage to Kim Kardashian in bizarre divorce rant

By Mirror | July 22nd 2020 at 11:04:04 GMT +0300

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West has seemingly ended his marriage with Kim Kardashian in a extraordinary divorce rant.

The rapper, 43, reportedly caused an uproar in the Kardashian family when he dropped the bombshell his wife wanted to abort North during his presidential rally over the weekend.

Concerns for the musician have been growing after he sensationally claimed Kim called the doctors to lock him up and compared his life to horror movie Get Out in a Twitter firestorm.

The Kardashians were said to be incredibly worried about Kanye amid claims he's in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.

Kanye's latest claim appeared to suggest he had been trying to divorce Kim since she met fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

His tweets have been deleted since they were posted on Monday.

Kanye wrote: "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for "prison reform".

"I got 200 more to go.

"This lady tweet of the night... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me." (sic)

Mirror Online has reached out to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's representatives for further comment.

Kim has maintained her silence throughout Kanye's outbursts over the weekend but fans have been begging her to speak out.

They have been a power couple on the showbiz circuit for years.

The lovebirds have been married for six years since 2014.

They have four children: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

Reports have emerged Kanye has been holed up in a secure bunker at his £11.82million ranch in Wyoming which he shares with Kim since the outburst.

Whispers the power couple were "at each other's throats" in lockdown had begun surfacing at the start of the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some weeks later, the couple silenced divorce rumours with PDA snaps taken at their home.

Kim has previously spoken about how her husband doesn't take his medication but she reassured fans she can handle his episodes.

She told Vogue magazine last year: "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.

"Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to."

Kim added: "We can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

Kanye was previously hospitalised for a "psychiatric emergency" in November 2016.

At the weekend, the rapper tearfully said "I almost killed my daughter" as he revealed the heartbreaking discussion he had about abortion with Kim.

He recalled: "She was crying and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand."

