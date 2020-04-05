';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

By Reuters | July 19th 2020 at 10:02:44 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump taps the screen on a mobile phone. [Reuters]

Twitter Inc disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint.

The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president’s Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Twitter removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from White House social media director Dan Scavino, after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment, according to a notice posted on the Lumen Database which collects requests for removal of online materials.

Machine Shop is a management company owned by the rock band Linkin Park, according to its LinkedIn page.

SEE ALSO: Twitter hacking spree alarms experts

“We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter representative said in an email statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter began challenging Trump’s tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since. The social media company has several times disabled or commented on tweets by the president because of what it said were copyright complaints or violations of a policy against threatening violence.

Twitter removed an image the president tweeted on June 30, which included a picture of Trump, because of a complaint from the New York Times, whose photographer had shot the image.

The company also put a tweet from the president behind a warning label in late May, saying that he had violated its rules against “glorifying violence” when he advocated that Minneapolis authorities be tough in responding to protests over the death of George Floyd.

SEE ALSO: Fauci would leave school reopening decisions to local officials

Related Topics
President Donald Trump Twitter Inc Copyright complaint
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence
'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

LATEST STORIES

MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out
MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud
The man with nine lives

The man with nine lives
The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts

The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts
Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Read More

Three dead, several injured after glacier tour bus rolls over in Canadian national park

America

Three dead, several injured after glacier tour bus rolls over in Canadian national park

Three dead, several injured after glacier tour bus rolls over in Canadian national park - CBC
Trump rejects mask mandate as 60pc disapprove of his handling of Covid

America

Trump rejects mask mandate as 60pc disapprove of his handling of Covid

Trump rejects mask mandate as 60pc disapprove of his handling of Covid
US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day

America

US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day

US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day
Trump shakes up reelection campaign

America

Trump shakes up reelection campaign

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.