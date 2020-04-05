Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (centre) at Muranga District Hospital. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 389 new coronavirus cases after testing a sample size of 3,545 within a period of 24 hours. The new infections raise Kenya’s tally to 12,063, and the total number of samples tested in the country to 233,641. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe spoke during the daily Covid-19 briefing held in Muranga County as ministry officials assessed the level of preparedness of the counties. On a positive note, 1,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals, with 781 from home-based care bringing the total number of discharges to 4,196.

Of the cases, four are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans with the youngest case is a five-month-old while the oldest is 95. Of the new cases, 260 are males while 129 are females Nairobi again is still leading with 6,761, Mombasa with 1,794, Kiambu at 666 and Muranga with 17 cases. The death toll from Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 214 after five more fatalities were confirmed. “Four patients of those who succumbed today had underlying issues such as diabetes,” said the CS.

"We are not living in normal time, so don’t get bored with our briefings," Kagwe said.“I am assessing the preparedness of counties in combating the Covid-19,” he said. He said Muranga County government 349 isolation beds and 35 ICU beds have been put in place. We had a bed capacity of 96 but has moved to get more beds.

The county has also formed a surveillance committee in the seven sub-counties, with the teams given vehicles to do the job. Governor Mwangi Wa Iria said they are capable to scale up more beds should need arise. The CS opened and Outpatient block of Kiriani Hospital in Muranga. He said the facility will ensure reachable and faster service to the people. The expansion is timely particularly during Covid-19 and will help President Uhuru Kenyatta in achieving the UHC. We recognise the contribution of the Catholic Church in the provision of health service in the country. He urged the counties to explore a partnership with religious institutions to improve the country’s health system. The government will receive 20 Cuban doctors who will be arriving in the country tonight in a partnership that will see Kenyan doctors gain skills from the specialised doctors. The 20 specialised doctors will be based at KU and will team up with our medics in combating Covid-19. “The doctors will be in the country for between three to six months and this will really help us handle challenges,” CS Kagwe said.