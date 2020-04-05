';
Covid-19: 461 test positive as Ministry spells out measures to curb spread in hospitals

By Mercy Asamba | July 15th 2020 at 03:41:52 GMT +0300

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 461 new coronavirus cases after testing 4,261 samples within a period of 24 hours.

The new positive cases raise to 11,252 the number of coronavirus cases recorded since March 13 when the first case was detected. So far a total of 225,495 samples have been tested since.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman (pictured) said 432 of the new caseswere Kenyans while 29 are foreigners, all aged between one year and 86 years.

SEE ALSO: 174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriated

On the distribution of the new case counties with high number of cases include, Nairobi had 1960, Nakuru (288), Kilifi (263), Mombasa (201), Kajiado (152), Migori (145), Nandi (139), Uasin Gishu (141), Taita Taveta (135), Busia (128), Makueni 123, Homabay (80), Kericho (68), Kisumu (70), Laikipia (56) and Kakamega (53).

Further, 51 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after testing negative of the virus bringing to 3,068 the number of recoveries.

However, seven more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 209.

Healthcare facilities

Healthcare workers in various hospitals continue to bear the brunt of the Covid-19.

SEE ALSO: Opening churches: Bishops fault cap on faithful

Dr Aman revealed that so far, 450 health workers in various healthcare facilities are infected with coronavirus and four have died of the disease.

“It is, therefore, a public health priority for us to understand the risk factors for this vulnerable group to avert further occupational transmission,” he said.

To achieve this highest level of effectiveness in the response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr. Aman said there was a need to use the strategies and practices recommended in the national guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in these crucial facilities.

The Health CAS noted that the transmission of the disease among the healthcare workers is associated with overcrowding, lack of established practices of infection control and poor implementation of infection prevention protocols.

“Other factors include inadequate training in infection, prevention and control measures for both the frontline staff and support staff in health facilities. Lack of this training leaves them exposed,” he added.

SEE ALSO: NBA adds antibody testing to protocols

Following this, the government has resorted to rolling out infection, prevention and control measures in health facilities in order to minimize Covid-19 transmission.

He urged healthcare workers to isolate patients with suspected Covid-19 disease and maintain a high level of hygiene within their hospitals.

Covid-19 Rashid Aman Coronavirus
Macabre: Chiefs get caught up in sex case
174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriated
Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'

First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'

Novartis to provide 'no profit' Covid-19 drugs to low-income countries

Novartis to provide 'no profit' Covid-19 drugs to low-income countries

Coronavirus is killing diabetic, blood pressure patients more

Coronavirus is killing diabetic, blood pressure patients more

Corona cases hit 11,252, as death toll rises to 209

Corona cases hit 11,252, as death toll rises to 209

