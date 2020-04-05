SEE ALSO: 174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriatedOn the distribution of the new case counties with high number of cases include, Nairobi had 1960, Nakuru (288), Kilifi (263), Mombasa (201), Kajiado (152), Migori (145), Nandi (139), Uasin Gishu (141), Taita Taveta (135), Busia (128), Makueni 123, Homabay (80), Kericho (68), Kisumu (70), Laikipia (56) and Kakamega (53). Further, 51 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after testing negative of the virus bringing to 3,068 the number of recoveries. However, seven more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 209. Healthcare facilities Healthcare workers in various hospitals continue to bear the brunt of the Covid-19.
Dr Aman revealed that so far, 450 health workers in various healthcare facilities are infected with coronavirus and four have died of the disease. "It is, therefore, a public health priority for us to understand the risk factors for this vulnerable group to avert further occupational transmission," he said. To achieve this highest level of effectiveness in the response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr. Aman said there was a need to use the strategies and practices recommended in the national guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in these crucial facilities. The Health CAS noted that the transmission of the disease among the healthcare workers is associated with overcrowding, lack of established practices of infection control and poor implementation of infection prevention protocols. "Other factors include inadequate training in infection, prevention and control measures for both the frontline staff and support staff in health facilities. Lack of this training leaves them exposed," he added.