';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

By Reuters | July 14th 2020 at 01:05:00 GMT +0300

Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. [AFP]

Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Since authorities announced the outbreak on June 1, 48 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s Equateur province, with a further three probable cases and a total of 20 deaths, WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said.

“This is still a very active outbreak, and I would say it is still a great concern,” Ryan told a news briefing.

The province includes part of the River Congo, he said, adding that it was a large geographical area where communities were linked and people travelled long distances.

SEE ALSO: Kenyans join global search for vaccine

“I would caution everyone that while the numbers in this event are low, again in the era of COVID it is very important that we do not take our eyes off these other emerging diseases and we saw in North Kivu and other previous outbreaks of Ebola that these can get out of control very easily,” he said.

Ryan was referring to a separate outbreak of Ebola in Ituri and North Kivu provinces of eastern Congo that was declared over last month. That epidemic, the second largest on record, saw 3,463 confirmed and probable cases and 2,277 deaths over two years.

Related Topics
Ebola Democratic Republic of Congo WHO DRC
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Congo virus funds embezzled by 'mafia network', says deputy minister
Congo virus funds embezzled by 'mafia network', says deputy minister

LATEST STORIES

Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500
Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction
Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE
State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Read More

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Africa

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

Africa

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister
Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Africa

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19
Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa
Feedback