270,000 to benefit from Kazi Mtaani phase two

The PS said that in the first phase of Kazi Mtaani, 31,689 Kenyans in eight counties were involved in national initiative designed to cushion the most vulnerable, but able-bodied citizens living in informal settlements from the effects and response strategies of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The Kazi Mtaani national technical committee has prepared robust works plans that will see more than 270,000 Kenyans earning a Sh455 daily wage and engaged in more community and infrastructure development projects," Hinga said. The first phase of Kazi Mtaani focused on informal settlements in the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera.