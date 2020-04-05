Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

SEE ALSO: New study warns virus may fatally harm the brain“This will save lives and save (the) economy.” Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Algeria account for 71% of infections on the continent, Nkengasong said. Some governments have been reluctant to acknowledge epidemics or to expose crumbling health systems to outside scrutiny, while others are either too poor or conflict-ridden to carry out significant testing. Nkengasong said it was inevitable that as cases rise, hospitals will become overwhelmed. “That is something that is happening already. We will continue to see it as the pandemic expands,” he added.
Although many have also started gradually easing lockdowns to reopen hard-hit economies, governments are conscious that opening up too quickly could lead to a spike in new cases. The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible. South Africa and Egypt are already running human trials for a potential vaccine.