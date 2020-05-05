Midwives celebrate big day despite Covid-19 challenge
Every year since 1992, the day is marked on May 5 to honour and celebrate midwives globally. This year's theme is, "Midwives with Women: Celebrate, Demonstrate, Mobilise, Unite – Our Time is Now!" The focus is on how midwives and women can unite toward a shared goal of gender equality. "Midwives should speak up in community discussions around female gender mutilation, child marriage, contraception, and sexual reproductive health and rights. They can and do play an active role in driving progress towards gender equality in their communities and countries," said a statement by the International Confederation of Midwives that champions the rights of midwives globally. Dr Dan Okoro, an obstetrician and sexual reproductive health advisor at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), says men also have a big part to play in supporting women's reproductive health. "Birthing and bringing up a child is not a women-only affair. Men need to take position by supporting women in pregnancy and caring for the child," he says, adding that he is impressed by the number of men now taking up midwifery as a course. "Culturally, people thought that midwifery was about women, but things are changing. We now have male midwives, and there are women who prefer them," he says. Christina Vugutza, who is expecting her third child, says with the anxiety that Covid-19 has brought, pregnant women need emotional support. She says she is constantly worrying about what would happen to her if she went into sudden labour during curfew. "I am paranoid because my due date is mid May. I constantly talk to four taxi drivers telling them that I may need them at any time. I also remind my husband of how much he needs to be present. It is a delicate time for pregnant women," she says. Muteti says they are encouraging pregnant women to seek prenatal care in smaller facilities to avoid waiting in long queues as most doctors and nurses have shifted their attention to Covid-19 patients. Ms Vugutza admits that she has missed many of her clinics because she does not want to risk her health by going to a health facility. Doctors are, however, advising that sick people and those with appointments should not cancel them as it might endanger their lives. Topele Mepakoli, a traditional birth attendant for more than 50 years, says the government should empower more traditional birth attendants to enable them deliver safely, especially those in rural areas who cater for mothers who cannot access good medical care. Until recently, Mukurian location, Laikipia North where she was born and raised, did not have a hospital to provide maternity care. All mothers to be depended on traditional birth attendants to deliver their babies. "Midwifery is a sacred job. You have a duty to keep the mother alive, bring forth life, and make sure that you do not ruin the mother and make it impossible for her to give birth to more children," she says.
