Ask a doc: Could my husband be suffering from hormonal mood swings?

Dr Anjum Omar, an endocrinologist at Kenyatta National Hospital and lecturer at the School of Medicine, University of Nairobi, spoke to Hillary Orinde on some of the common hormone-related conditions.Listen to your doctor. Hormonal imbalance could be a deficiency or overproduction of a particular hormone. The kind of hormone that is imbalanced will play a major role in determining how the sign and symptoms will manifest and risks involved. You need to replace the hormone absent in your body and depending on which hormone replacement you are taking it could be pills or injectable.

Hormone replacement therapy replaces the hormones deficient in your body and it can take you up to one month to see a change. Depending on what hormone you have been prescribed for, most are available in Kenya. Costs of hormones may vary and can cost from as low as Sh500 to as high as Sh30,000.

With aging, there is a decrease in the level of hormones, such as oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone. These hormones can have a noticeable impact on your skin with imbalances often leading to flare-ups, outbreaks and bouts of dry or oily skin

Men can get hormonal mood swings and this is known as irritable male syndrome. This is often the result of high cortisol (stress hormone) and low testosterone (male sex hormone) levels and occasionally high oestrogen (female sex hormone) levels.Common side effects of birth control pill are breakthrough bleeding, weight gain, breast swelling or tenderness, stomach upset, headaches and mood changes. Breakthrough bleeding, headache, nausea and mood changes usually go away after 2-3 months while it may take up to 6 months for your weight to be normal.Those who must absolutely not be on hormonal contraceptives are women who have conditions associated with blood clots, cerebro-vascular or coronary artery disease, breast cancer or colorectal cancer, abnormal genital bleeding, known or suspected pregnancy and benign or malignant liver tumor.

Factors such as exposure to hormone disrupting toxins in our environment and foods, long term use of hormone replacement therapies like the oral contraceptive pill, caffeine, testosterone boosters (supplements commonly used in sport and body building), sleep deprivation, work environment such as shift workers, genetic predisposition, stress, too much or not enough exercise, poor dietary choices, food sensitivities, nutrient deficiencies and gut dysbiosis (un balanced gut microbiome) are just some of the triggers of hormonal dysfunction.Some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism includes being easily fatigued, weight gain, lethargy, cold intolerance and insomnia. You can do a thyroid function test to rule out hypothyroidism. Once the diagnosis of hypothyroidism is confirmed you will be put on thyroxine tablets.

As you grow older and go through menopause, oestrogen in your body starts to decline. oestrogen deficiency causes both the early and late forms of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and contributes to the development of osteoporosis in elderly men. There are now many drugs and medications for osteoporosis, but oestrogen remains a fairly common treatment to conserve bone mass and prevent osteoporosis-related fractures in post-menopausal women.The cause of your infertility may be difficult to determine without tests but may include inadequate levels of certain hormones in both men and women, and trouble with ovulation in women. You need to be evaluated for infertility with your spouse. Many treatments significantly improve the chances of getting pregnant. They include hormone treatments, fertility drugs and IVF.There are many causes of short stature. Your teenage child needs to be evaluated for short stature by a paediatric endocrinologist. Once the diagnosis is confirmed then the child is put on treatment for short stature.Hair on the face in a female is a sign of overproduction of androgens. Androgens are a group of hormones that play a role in male traits and reproductive activity. Facial hair can also occur in women with polycystic ovary syndrome. You need to be evaluated by an endocrinologist to check if your hormones are balanced. If there is no issue with the hormones, then you can go for laser treatment for removal of the facial hair.

