Kenya registers 30 new coronavirus infections bringing total to 465

Kenya has registered 30 new coronavirus infections, the highest number of confirmed cases since the disease was first reported mid-March. The national tally is now at 465 cases. The Health Ministry said it had tested 883 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 30 turned positive.

SEE ALSO: Kenyan man arrested for fake corona virus post on social media

Twenty-three of the new cases are males and seven are females, and range between four and 64 years old. The country has also registered 15 new recoveries and two more deaths, bringing fatalities to 24. According to Health CAS Rashid Aman, 19 of the cases are from Mombasa County, eight in Nairobi, two in Bungoma, and one case in Kitui County.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Bungoma now joins a growing list of counties in the country with confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 16 counties. The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows: Kawangawre-2, Eastleigh-5, and Kibera-1

SEE ALSO: World Bank to give Kenya Sh8 Billion to counter coronavirus, locusts

The Health Ministry has expressed concern with low turnout of the mass testing exercise across the country. For instance, in Nairobi’s Kawangware area which has been identified as a hotspot, only 803 people were tested against a daily target of 2000. Aman advised that if the country is to flatten the curve and reduce infections, then Kenyans have to turn up in large numbers for testing, which is being conducted for free. “The Ministry of Health has acquired the capacity to undertake targeted testing but the willingness of the people to be tested is low. I want to appeal to Kenyans to willingly come forward to be tested,” the CAS said.

SEE ALSO: Kids at home: Why radio lessons may fail

He also warned of a worrying trend where some Kenyans have completely ignored the ministry’s guidelines in preventing the fast spread of the disease, and are returning to work, not wearing masks while in public places and disobeying curfew rules. “We have noted with dismay the casual attitude with which some of our people are not observing these measures. We have observed that some eateries are not only operating without any regard to the social distancing requirement but also deep into curfew hours,” Aman continued. This laxity has prompted the government to come up with more stringent measures that will ensure Kenyans obey the rules. As such, individuals arrested for breaking curfew rules will no longer be accommodated at government facilities, but at a curfew breakers holding facility, overseen by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

SEE ALSO: Kenya Airways suspends all international flights

The government has also extended schools closure for another month effective tomorrow (May 4) up to June 4, 2020.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.