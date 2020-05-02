Ferry with unknown number of passengers capsizes in Lake Victoria
According to Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), there are about 40 water transport vessels accredited to transport passengers within the Kenyan waters of the lake. These include water buses, ferries and small boats known as choppers. But the five ferries with a capacity of between 80 to 250 passengers, water buses carrying between 60 and 150 people, and choppers carrying between 20 to 40 only ply major routes which include; Mbita-Lwanda Kotieno, Mbita Mfangano, Usenge-Mageta, Mbita-Takawiri-Mfangano, Asembo Bay-Uyoma and Mageta Island. The accredited vessels are however not enough to serve the over 100 routes with about 2, 000 beaches within the Kenyan waters, a situation which has seen hundreds of unauthorised operators venture into the business. At least 50 other routes remain neglected, with travelers having to embrace the risky unaccredited boats which come it to fill the gap. Mr Rasanga told The Standard that water bus drifted and sank as it neared docking at Usenge. "There is no clear information on casualties but there are reports that all the passengers may have been rescued," said Rasanga. He added: "There is ongoing investigations to ascertain the exact number of people who were on board."
