Covid-19 infections rise to 384 as 10 more test positive

Ten more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 384. Nine of the new cases are from Mombasa County and one in Nairobi. The ministry has also discharged an additional five people, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 129.

In her daily address, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (said the ministry had tested 508 samples in the last 24 hours, of which ten turned positive. Six are male while four female. The cases are from patients aged between 10 years and 63 years.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to maintain the lead with the highest number of isolated cases. “We have noted a trend in new cases recorded in Nairobi and Mombasa. This is not a license for other counties to celebrate and drop their guard, rather a call to enhance the containment measures,” she said.

The cases in Mombasa county are from Old Town, Santana, Bamburi, Miritini, Mikindani, Kibokoni, Ganjoni, Memon and Tudor, while the Nairobi case is from Kawangware. The CAS has also noted that most cases are now being transmitted through community transmission as opposed to the beginning when most cases were imported.The CAS expressed concerns of stigmatization, where recovered patients are reporting unwelcoming neighbours and members of the community. Mwangangi: “Even though we have recorded many recoveries, we are disturbed that re-integration has not been easy for these people.

She appealed to Kenyans to be considerate, adding that the only way we can beat this disease is if we avoid issues of stigmatization. The ministry has also clarified that restaurant eatery owners wishing to re-open their facilities must go through the required protocol to do so. The businesses will be granted permission to open only after meeting the set requirements. Yesterday, Health CAS Rashid Aman said that contact tracing had been enhanced in Nairobi and Mombasa counties since they have registered more cases. Meanwhile, the government has put Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps on lockdown for 28 days over the Covid-19 pandemic. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i effected a Public Order Act on cessation of movement in and out of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps from Wednesday (April 29).

This means no one can move into the camps by air or road for the said period. This follows reports of a possible outbreak of the disease in the camps. The Health Ministry further clarified that pubs will remain closed and only restaurants and eateries have been granted the window to open, upon meeting the requirements.

