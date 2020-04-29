Braeburn School suspends virtual learning on Zoom
According to the head teacher minority of the students shared the confidential links with outsiders resulting to the security breach. In an article by the Independent, the huge surge in popularity of Zoom has brought with it a new level of scrutiny. The US-based firm is now forced to juggle lawsuits and federal warnings alongside the massive strain on its servers brought about by new users. Further Zoom has also admitted to sharing user data with Facebook through its 'Login with Facebook' feature for iPhone and iPad users, but has been discontinued, according to the Independent. As published by AFP the FBI has so far received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and hate images also threatening language. In order to avoid being hacked do not share the meeting ID with strangers.
