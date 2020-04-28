Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja
Millions of Nigeria's 200 million citizens, more than 20 million of whom live in Lagos, live on daily wages, and the lockdown left many without money to buy food. Authorities will enforce an overnight curfew, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and also will require all those who are out during the day to wear face masks.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The federal government will also enforce a ban on non-essential movement between Nigeria's 36 states, a measure the governors' forum had requested. President Buhari, however, announced a new two-week lockdown in the northern state of Kano, effective immediately. Cases there have risen to 77, putting it behind only Lagos and Abuja, and public health authorities are investigating a reported spike in suspicious deaths in the economically powerful capital city of the same name.
"The federal government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic," Buhari said.
