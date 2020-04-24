Eat healthily, Kenyans urged as Coronavirus infections increase to 336

As sixteen more Kenyans tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya on Friday, the Health ministry emphasised the importance of healthy eating to keep the disease at bay. Speaking at Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman () said those with non-communicable diseases like heart condition or cancer, need to take extra precaution. The sixteen positive cases were reported in Nairobi (11) and Mombasa (five), bringing the national tally to 336.

To date, the number of fatalities stands at 14. Aman said the Health ministry is scaling up testing to know the scope of infections. In the last 24 hours, 946 samples were tested as 887 contacts are being monitored.

The Nairobi cases are said to be distributed in Eastleigh, Parklands, City Park and Dandora estates. Aman admitted that although there are gains made, some degree of complacency has also been noted, especially in obeying rules set in place such as the curfew.

He said there's been a return of mass gatherings by politicians who refuse to adhere to the rules.Accompanying Aman was Agriculture CAS Anne Nyaga, who said maintaining a healthy diet would help fight fever and other symptoms associated with Covid-19. So far, 95 people who previously tested positive for coronavirus have recovered. Nyaga said veterinarians have been working with the healthcare workers to stop the virus spread.

The Agriculture Ministry will launch Covid-19 Nutrition and Healthy diet guidelines to assist Kenyans in the fight against the pandemic. Being overweight puts people at greater risk of being infected with coronavirus and developing a life-threatening case of the disease, a study has found. The study titled ‘ Obesity in patients younger than 60 years is a risk factor for Covid-19 hospital admission’ was conducted in the US and focused on patients under the age of 60. It sought to identify obesity as a prominent risk factor by analysing data from more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients who sought care at New York University (NYU) Langone Health between March 1 and April 2, 2020. According to Nyaga, a healthy diet helps one recover quickly and boosts immunity.

She urged parents at home with their children to teach them the importance of healthy eating. With the coronavirus spreading, many markets have closed as many residents opt for takeaways, a situation CAS Nyaga says creates room for poor diet. The ministry is looking to educate residents on kitchen gardens to boost healthy eating. Vulnerable households will be allocated the kitchen garden starter kits as the Health and Agriculture ministries strive to reduce food wastage and keep the supply chain safe.

