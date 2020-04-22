Mandera on partial lockdown as Kenya reports seven new Covid-19 cases

The government has stopped movement by air and land in and out of Mandera County as coronavirus cases in the country rise by seven bringing the national tally to 303. “Out of 707 samples tested, we have received 7 more confirmed cases of coronavirus. Thus the number in Kenya now stands at 303. All 7 are Kenyans,” the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said. In his daily update on coronavirus infections in the country, the CS said the restriction of movement in and out of Mandera county was in a bid to curb community-based Covid-19 infections that have been on the rise within the county.

Mandera now becomes the fifth county where the government has banned cessation movement. President Uhuru Kenyatta had imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas" which include Nairobi, Mombasa Kilifi and Kwale. The CS criticized a section of Kenyans who continue to disregard the measures laid by the government in the fight against the virus.

“There are a few Kenyans who revoke the efforts we have put. It’s unfortunate that some naysayers have dismissed the briefing as mere daily ledgers. We refuse to sit back and we will continue to inform Kenyans of what they should to flatten the curve,” he said. Following the global trends and Government’s analysis, the CS warned a slight lapse in behavior could roll back the gains made so far and by implication, the destiny of the nation.

“This past week alone, we have seen significant changes of infections in our own neighborhoods, where Covid-19 cases in Somalia have multiplied nine-fold in a week from 26 cases on April 13 to 237 by yesterday,” he said.

