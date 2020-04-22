Mandera on partial lockdown as Kenya reports seven new Covid-19 cases
SEE ALSO: One dead, 11 injured in Mandera clashesMandera now becomes the fifth county where the government has banned cessation movement. President Uhuru Kenyatta had imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas" which include Nairobi, Mombasa Kilifi and Kwale. The CS criticized a section of Kenyans who continue to disregard the measures laid by the government in the fight against the virus.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“There are a few Kenyans who revoke the efforts we have put. It’s unfortunate that some naysayers have dismissed the briefing as mere daily ledgers. We refuse to sit back and we will continue to inform Kenyans of what they should to flatten the curve,” he said. Following the global trends and Government’s analysis, the CS warned a slight lapse in behavior could roll back the gains made so far and by implication, the destiny of the nation.
SEE ALSO: County putting up a modern hospital“This past week alone, we have seen significant changes of infections in our own neighborhoods, where Covid-19 cases in Somalia have multiplied nine-fold in a week from 26 cases on April 13 to 237 by yesterday,” he said. This story is being updated
