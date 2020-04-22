Nairobi Hospital to charge Sh10,000 for Covid-19 tests

The Nairobi Hospital has started to offer Covid-19 testing known as PCR SARS COV-2. The hospital will charge Sh10,000 and wants the public to consult their insurance providers to confirm coverage of the test within their policies. The CEO, Dr Allan Pamba said the move follows a rigorous training and collaboration by the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) and approval by the Ministry of Health, following validation by the National Influenza Center (NIC) Laboratory.

The testing facility at the laboratory located at the Main Hospital on Argwings Kodhek Road has the capacity to process 80 tests per day on a manual platform. But with automation of the entire testing, on a high throughput equipment expected to be in process by April 27, 2020, testing capacity will increase to 900 tests per day. He said test results will be available within six to 24 hours of sampling.

“The additional testing capacity will allow more cases to be identified and treated quickly to help manage this pandemic,” said Pamba. He added, to be tested, clients will need to be triaged at the Accident and Emergency Centre and seen by a doctor who will prescribe testing after taking their history.

Clients will be allowed to go home after sampling and results will be emailed to them. For positive results, the patient will be informed of their status by their doctor and followed up by the Ministry of Health for isolation at a facility of their choice. Meanwhile, the hospital has reopened three of its six satellite clinics that had been closed in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The three include Galleria Mall, Warwick Centre and Capital Centre. The hospital management had on April 2 closed six centres and recalled all staff to the main hospital to support inpatient management amid the pandemic. “Covid-19 infection control protocols have now been embedded at the hospital…. To help to reduce transmission risks within the hospital and in public areas,” he said.

He added the move to reopen the three was out of public demand. He said further consultant clinics at the main hospital have been permitted to resume function at the discretion of the consultants. Dr Pamba said they continue to encourage the public to take measures to address the menace.

