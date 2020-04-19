Mystery as body of 80-year-old man reburied after exhumation
SEE ALSO: Alarm as girls exposed to illegal birth control shotsBora Beuchi died on April 3 after unsuccessful surgery at Kinango sub-county hospital and his body was interred the following day by the family in line with the new directives by the government, which has banned gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19. The decomposing body, which had been interred for almost two weeks, was exhumed and dumped some metres away from deceased homestead in Katuu village. Kinango sub county police boss Frederick Ombaka yesterday supervised the reburial, done in the same grave, witnessed by few family members. The ceremony lasted less 30 minutes.
