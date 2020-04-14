Ask a doctor: Could I have caused my son’s cancer?

That would be Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It makes up to 30 per cent of all the cases I have treated. It’s also the most common cancer in children in Kenya and worldwide. It is a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Not really. More than 90 per cent of childhood cancers occur randomly. Only 5-10 per cent of childhood cancers are associated with genetic cancer predisposition syndromes like Downs syndrome, Fanconi anaemia, Beckwith Wielderman syndrome among others. These can be inherited from parents or occur as spontaneous mutations in the child.We do not know of any causes for childhood cancers. But you can do well to keep away from factors that generally increase the risk of cancers. These include: Exposure to radiation, exposure to chemotherapy drugs, exposure to chemicals like benzene, viral infections like HIV and Human Papilloma Virus.

Unfortunately, No. Most of childhood cancers are not associated with lifestyle and thus making it not amenable to screening and preventive measures. All childhood cancers are not preventable. The emphasis is on early detection and diagnosis and this is because most childhood cancers have no known risk factors or causes

We don’t have accurate data but from the estimates I put it at below 20 per cent. Some research suggests anything between 19 to 30 per cent.Yes, it is available, but there are very few health workers trained on pediatric palliative care.

Side effects of chemotherapy can be immediate (experienced as treatment is being offered), delayed (within a few days) and long term (realised over several years). Most of the immediate and delayed side effects are managed with supportive measures and commonly include nausea, vomiting, sores in the mouth, loss of appetite and fatigue. Long term effects are experienced in the major organs of the body like the heart and kidneys. Most treatment protocols are now designed to have sufficient intensity to cure the cancer but minimise the long term side effects. Oncologists, however, follow most patients for more than 10 years to be able to monitor for these side effects in the survivorship clinics.Yes. This is important to monitor for the effects of the treatment on the various organs of the child.Symptoms and signs of common childhood illnesses and cancer are similar. It therefore requires that parents and health care workers have a high index of suspicion when these symptoms persist despite adequate treatment.

: Persistent fever, easy bruising, bleeding tendencies, bone or joint pains: Persistent early morning headaches, vomiting, new squints, weakness of the body: Lumps or swelling: Abdominal swelling, passing bloody urine: Bone/muscle swelling or pain.: A white glow in the eye.This varies with each cancer. But in general the peak age is between 4-8 years

