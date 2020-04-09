Coronavirus reaches Yanomami people in Amazon
SEE ALSO: Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user dataBrazil has now confirmed at least seven coronavirus cases among the indigenous population, according to the newspaper Globo. The first was a 20-year-old woman from the Kokama ethnic group who was confirmed positive a week ago. Brazil is home to an estimated 800,000 indigenous people from more than 300 ethnic groups.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Yanomami, who are known for their face paint and intricate piercings, number around 27,000. Largely isolated from the outside world until the mid-20th century, they were devastated by diseases such as measles and malaria in the 1970s.
SEE ALSO: Court yanks Netflix comedy featuring gay ChristIndigenous peoples in the Amazon rainforest are particularly vulnerable to imported diseases, because they have been historically isolated from germs against which much of the world has developed immunity.
