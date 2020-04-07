Covid-19: State to close supermarkets serving customers without masks

Police officers help a Boda boda rider put his face mask on in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that the government will close supermarkets found serving customers who are not in protective masks as has been directed.Speaking during the daily update on Covid-19 at Afya House, Kagwe directed managements of supermarkets to ensure that people accessing their premises wear protective masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Kagwe said a team of health workers have been dispatched and are walking around in various supermarkets to ensures all the directives are adhered to. “We have health officers on the ground and if we get reports of supermarkets serving customers that are not in masks, we will not hesitate to close them,” said Kagwe.

SEE ALSO: How death of supermarkets has ruined thousands of lives

Kagwe reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to Kenyans to wear masks in public places He urged Kenyans to make efforts to get masks and wear them in public places, saying wearing masks will reduce community transmission of the disease. The CS said the government in conjunction with counties will provide the masks for free where possible and necessary.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

|In line with President Uhuru’s directive on masks, Kenyans must make efforts to get masks and wear them in public places, we will provide them for free where necessary for example through counties,” he said. Kagwe also directed the supermarkets to create spots at the entrance their shops where customers can wash their hands and ensure that customers keep the social distance.

SEE ALSO: The CEO who sometimes goes without salary

“This is not a government war, everyone must join the fight and play his or her role to ensure we win it or else we will be in for a tough time.” President Uhuru on Monday directed all Kenyans to wear face masks while in public to curb the spread of Coronavirus. "Having received advice from our medical professionals and experts, we now tell Kenyans to wear masks while in public places.” Uhuru encouraged local tailors to get the right material and make as many masks as possible to address any would-be shortage. “I know that there will be thousands of tailors from all over the country who will also look to make these masks and we encourage them to do so,” said Uhuru.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus: Mutua warns greedy traders

The measures come as the number of Covid-19 infections rose by 14 to bringing the country’s total number of cases to 172.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.