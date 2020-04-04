Dilemma over fees after premature closure of schools
Under normal circumstances, the schools would be closing for a month for the April holidays this coming week, meaning that schools closed about four weeks early. "We have lost a month in which we had paid for everything including tuition. We have not engaged the Ministry of Education but I hope that when we do, they will agree to give a reprieve equivalent to the time that we lost," National Parents Association Vice-Chairperson Sarah Kithinji. However, it is unlikely that schools will refund the monies for services such as meals that parents paid for. There is no precedent for refunding or deferring of school fees, especially in primary and secondary schools, and a number of schools have a policy against it. Granted some schools are providing online teaching and offering assignment to their pupils. Private Schools Association Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndoro said the situation the schools were in was unprecedented. "At this point in time we cannot really say what will happen or what won't happen. It is difficult to say what exactly will happen because we don't know when the pandemic will end. But assuming it comes to an end sooner rather than later the school term had not ended and we still had some three or four weeks to go so we will proceed from where we left," Ndoro said on Thursday. The payments parents made, he said, will be utilised at that time. "At the moment we know students went home on Friday and were asked not to report back on Monday, so when they do report we will begin from where we stopped and proceed until the first term ends, then we can break and start the second term," he added. The unprecedented closure of schools is already presenting an administrative headache to some private schools. "In the event that it takes longer than expected then the calendar dates will have to be reorganised which will require that different stakeholders are engaged to see how best we can organise our calendar events to be able to accommodate the challenges that have been caused by this pandemic," Ndoro said. Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi, said on Friday they were observing the situation and the development would inform the next step. "The government said we first close for 30 days as they monitor the situation and that period is not over yet so it would be premature for me to comment. We are waiting for those days to end see the development. From there if the situation does not improve then we will sit as a sector and look at the challenges we will be facing," he said.
