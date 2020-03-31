Prince William 'wants to return as air ambulance pilot' to help coronavirus fight

Prince William stepped down the air ambulance in 2017 to focus on royal duties (Image: X80003)

Prince William reportedly wants to return as an air ambulance pilot to help "do his bit" in the fight against coronavirus , a source said.The Duke, 37, spent two years with the flying medics before stepping down from service in 2017. Now William has reportedly expressed an interest in returning to the frontline during the biggest health crisis the UK has experienced in a generation. However, as one of the few senior royals currently still working - a source says he worries his duties could prevent him from doing so.

SEE ALSO :Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis meeting

They told the Sun : "William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic. “He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal." The source said his role as a royal is currently even more important after Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

BISHOPS: We fear corona like the devil - The Nairobian Read Now »

Charles, Camilla, the Queen and Prince Philip are all in self-isolation - while Meghan and Harry have started their new life in Canada after stepping down. Suggestions of William's return come after the death toll from the virus in the UK rose to 1,408.

SEE ALSO :"I can't put my arm around my brother any more": Prince William laments Harry’s decision to quit

On a visit to a 111 NHS call centre earlier this month, William spoke about his desire to help out in the NHS. He also became patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity earlier this month. London Ambulance Service boss Garrett Emmerson said: “As he knows well, we have an air ambulance service here in London. “I know he would be welcome there any time.” The NHS is facing growing pressure as the government warns of a "critical peak moment" approaching.

SEE ALSO :Meghan and Harry 'feel pushed out' of Royal Family by 'bullying' William

Around 20,000 former NHS staff have been re-recruited to help during the pandemic and a quarter of a million people have volunteered their services. A huge conference centre in east London has also been transformed into a hopistal. The building usually operates as ExCel London, an exhibition and convention centre. Initially 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen will be used to treat the seriously ill. Construction has been carried out by NHS staff, along with engineers from the British army.

SEE ALSO :Inside Meghan and Harry showdown summit as the royal family lay out six key points

On the defence force website, a statement from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said military planners and engineers had been working "hand in hand" with the NHS to support their development of the building. "The Armed Forces have already been distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet the increased demand and we stand ready to assist further in any capacity needed."

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.