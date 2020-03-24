Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed due to coronavirus
SEE ALSO :Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics“After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021,” said the Prime Minister’s Office. The postponement of the event comes at a time when the world is trying to battle with the coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 17,000 deaths.
The United States of America were the latest nation to support the postponement idea, hours after Canada and Australia both pulled out.
After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ihe8To2g3R— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 24, 2020
KCPE and KCSE delay fears as coronavirus disrupts calendar - The Standard“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” read a joint statement from the IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.