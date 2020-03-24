Prosecution awaits Taveta man who claimed he had coronavirus

A Taveta-based businessman detained in hospital after claiming to be infected with coronavirus has tested negative and will now be prosecuted. Police who identified the suspect said his blood samples were taken to the National Influenza Centre in Nairobi for testing where they were confirmed to be negative. The police said the 40-year-old businessman could be charged with creating disturbance when discharged from Taveta Sub County Hospital where he is undergoing five days of self-quarantine. “The businessman caused a public scare at the hospital claiming to be suffering from Covid-19. But the results have tested negative and he is safe from the disease. He is in self-quarantine for five days which ends next Monday. "We are waiting for the Taveta hospital authorities to advise us on what to do to the suspect," said Taveta Sub County Police Commander Lawrence Marwa. The police officer said the suspect was also being treated for malaria at the hospital.

KCPE and KCSE delay fears as coronavirus disrupts calendar - The Standard Read Now »

Last week, the suspect caused panic when he stormed the health facility and shouted that he is suffering from coronavirus. Police said the suspect who is also a prominent businessman from Lesesia sub-location at the Taveta border town along the Kenya-Tanzania caused a scene as he fought health workers before police intervened. The incident paralysed operations at the facility for several hours before calm returned. According to an eye witness, the suspect stormed the facility shouting that he was a victim of Covid-19. The eyewitness said health workers and patients scampered for safety for fear of being infected with the respiratory disease by the suspect who has been placed at an isolation room for investigations. Earlier, County Police Commander Said Kiprotich warned the general public against spreading false and unverified information warning that anyone found doing so will face the law. The county government has set up two functional isolation units with a bed capacity of 10 each, one in Taveta Sub County hospital while the other at Mwangea dispensary on the outskirts of Voi town. Two additional isolation units are also in the process of operationalization in Mwatate and Wundanyi Sub Counties. Deputy Governor Majala Mlagu said the county administration is working with the Ministry of Health to build the capacity of the county health workers on case management, personal protection, specimen collection, handling, and transportation.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.