South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
SEE ALSO :Ramaphosa should work hard to end conflicts, push Africa forwardUganda’s first case was announced early on Sunday by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. She said the man flew in to the country from Dubai on Saturday and was in stable condition. More than 1,000 cases have now been reported across Africa, according to the World Health Organization. There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Zimbabwe reported its first case on Friday, and a second on Saturday, while the island of Mauritius, with 14 cases, reported its first death, a person who had traveled from Belgium via Dubai. Many African countries have already shut their borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.
SEE ALSO :South African economy enters second recession in two yearsIn South Africa, which has the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa, more citizens have taken to wearing masks and gloves in public as the number of confirmed cases rose on Saturday to 240.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.