Blogger Robert Alai to be arraigned over coronavirus post
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kagwe warned of arrests saying that misinformation was jeopardising the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19. “We will proceed to arrest a number of them to prove our point, and of course since they want something to report regarding coronavirus, we will oblige by taking them to Mbagathi where they can report the matter. Because that’s where the issue of coronavirus can be handled,” he said, adding that, “Persons in the social media are causing concern and panic among citizens.” Yesterday, Alai subtly criticised CS Kagwe and appeared to stand by his earlier tweet. Alai, who commands huge social media following also mocked National Prayers for coronavirus which was held in State House on Saturday when he tweeted:
On Sunday, Mr Kagwe announced an increase in the number of those tested positive for COVID-19 from eight to fifteen. Among them is the Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who tested positive after coming from a trip to Germany. The government on Saturday came up with a raft of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among them is the directive to reduce the number of passengers by the Public Service Vehicles, closure of bars, and restrictions on weddings, burials and religious gatherings. Kenya Airways also announced the suspension of international flights effective from March 25, Wednesday. On Monday morning global COVID-19 cases increased to 339,059 as deaths increased to 14,700 in 192 countries.
Today’s prayers already dropped the infections by what percentage? Help a detainee.— Original RAO (@RobertAlai) March 21, 2020
Meanwhile, Covid 19 has informed us that it will not infect anyone in bars and restaurant before 8pm so the order by the CS is great.
We as friends of Alai are loyal. ????#ReleaseAlai #ItaishaTu
