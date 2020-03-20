Kagwe: All bars to close at 7.30pm from Monday in coronavirus fight

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe with Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna address the media at Afya House on Coronavirus early this week. [File, Standard]

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the government has directed that all bars, pubs and restaurants be closed at 7:30 pm beginning Monday next week until further notice.Speaking during the government’s routine update on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all entertainment areas will close at 7.30 pm until further notice to curb the spread of the virus. “All entertainment areas will have to close by 7:30pm until further notice beginning Monday,” he said. Kagwe also directed that during their operation hours, the entertainment facilities must ensure that the social distance of 1.5 metres between people is maintained.

“All such facilities are directed to carry the maximum number of person and observe the 1.5 metre-distance. He said pubs that want to organise home deliveries were free to do so but must adhere to the laid down hygienic procedures to contain the situation. “Those who want to receive their drinks at home can make arrangements with the pubs provided that personal hygiene is maintained,” Kagwe said.

The move means, Kenyans only have this weekend to stay out late as the directive will take effect on March 23. Kagwe called for unity among Kenyans saying the next two weeks will be the turning point in the management of the virus.

“There is a common trajectory that number of infected persons increases in the second week following confirmation of the first case and we have to be alert as we begin the second week.” The Health CS said the seven infected patients are under treatment and would be discharged once they are cured. Kagwe said no new case has been recorded but said four people have been admitted at The Mbagathi Isolation unit for testing. “Four more suspected cases admitted at Mbagathi Isolation Unit since the last update and one case has tested negative and is being processed,” he said. He urged Kenyans to unite and be responsible in the next two weeks saying it was only through unity among all of us that the country will be able to defeat the virus.

“It is time to invoke the harambee spirit, our action this coming week will determine whether we will defeat the virus or it will ravage us.” He said Kenyans would want to go back to their normal economic and social lives hence the need to do everything possible to rid the country of the virus. Kenya has so far recorded seven cases of coronavirus since confirming its first case last week on Friday.

