South African Airways suspends intercontinental flights until May 31
SEE ALSO :Ailing airlines stare at Sh20b in losses"In addition, the increasing risks to our crew of contracting the virus including the possibility of being trapped in foreign destinations as a consequence of increasing travel bans cannot be ignored," said Ramasia. The has also been necessitated by South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcing earlier on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had risen by 52 to 202, with the first cases recorded in the Free State province. The virus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but the number of cases has started to rise more rapidly in South Africa in recent days. Africa’s most industrialised economy has the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.SAA flies to the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Brazil on its intercontinental routes. SAA said earlier this week that it had cancelled 162 international and regional flights until the end of this month due to low demand and restrictions linked to coronavirus.
SEE ALSO :South African Airways cancels flights in fight for survivalSAA is under a form of bankruptcy protection and battling for its survival. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced travel bans affecting several countries where SAA flies, including the United States, Britain and Germany.
