Surviving coronavirus: Five golden rules for working from home

With the highly contagious coronavirus spreading like a bushfire globally Italy, Spain, and France among other countries have imposed lockdown on their populations. Governments around the world are adopting measures rarely seen outside a periods of war in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Corporate titans such as Twitter, Google, and Spotify among others, have asked their employees to work from home to help reduce the potential spread of the fatal virus that has so far claimed over 7000 lives worldwide.

In Kenya, after the health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the first case on Covid-19 on Friday, March 13, most companies advised their staff to work from home until further notice. So if you have been told to work from home, what is the best way to keep working, at the comfort of your house? It can be difficult and distracting because of reasons like your favorite program is about to air or you have those friends who have to always come to your place. Did I forget the two-minute break you tell yourself that end up to hours? What about those nagging kids and the allure of a nap?

But, there are some ways you could adapt to stay active and perform your assignments as required by your bosses even at home.

Whether you are married or single, having a schedule while working at home will indeed work well for you. A schedule helps you know what is done at what time, for easier planning of your day and so that you are able to hand over your assignments on time. It reinforces a sense of discipline.Just like you prepare for work on normal working days, this should be no different. Do not oversleep just because you know you are not needed at work. Remember KPIs are still been monitored. So wake up early and start working.

Your dressing sets up your mood. Do you ever notice that when you wear your best you are proactive and normally at your best as opposed to when you feel insecure about your tired “mtumba” skirtsuit or the subdued suit. Well, it works the same even when working from home. Get out of your pajamas and baggy t-shirts and hair net that makes you look as though you are about to go back to bed. Take a shower and wear a nice outfit that will make you feel good, pamper your face with light makeup, trust me you will be so active and will finish up your assignments on time. No old stockings on your head. Please.

Remember the house is too comfortable. Setting boundaries on where and how to work is very important. Set aside a working station and put a do not disturb sign. With that move, you will avoid working on the couch or sometimes even on the bed. Having a work station is important because it will enhance discipline. And you will work easily with minimal distractions.Always remember the saying work with no play makes Jack a dull boy. It is important to take breaks so that you refresh your mind. Just like you would move around in the office, move around, have your favorite snack, go outside for some fresh air, have a glass of water, then go back to continue working on your tasks. ?

