All 34 points of entry into the country have screening centres set up, he added.

Col. Oguna said the government is on alert to ensure the situation does not escalate beyond the three cases.

The National Emergency Response Committee is working with counties and other stakeholders to keep the virus at bay.

So far, 35 counties have confirmed setting up isolation facilities to handle covid-19.

"They have received test kits, which will be of assistance should more cases be reported in the counties," Col. Oguna said.

Further, the spokesperson mentioned that training is ongoing in all counties to test and manage cases.