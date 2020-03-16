Oguna: Three more suspected cases of coronavirus reported
All 34 points of entry into the country have screening centres set up, he added.
Col. Oguna said the government is on alert to ensure the situation does not escalate beyond the three cases.
The National Emergency Response Committee is working with counties and other stakeholders to keep the virus at bay.
So far, 35 counties have confirmed setting up isolation facilities to handle covid-19.
"They have received test kits, which will be of assistance should more cases be reported in the counties," Col. Oguna said.
Further, the spokesperson mentioned that training is ongoing in all counties to test and manage cases.
The government will work with Red Cross to ensure information is shared out to the public efficiently.
On the country's capacity to test the virus, Col. Oguna admitted that at the beginning, samples were flown to South Africa, but Kenya can now test for the virus through the Kenya Medical Research Institute.
Other than the two Kemri centres in Nairobi, other satellite stations are located in Busia, Kericho, Kilifi and Kisumu.
He urged the public to remain calm and stop sharing alarming messages on social media.
Oguna's media address came in the backdrop of nurses at Mbagathi Hospital lowering their tools a day after two more cases of coronavirus were detected in Kenya.
Mbagathi Hospital chairman George Osewe said the nurses at the facility felt unsafe, neglected and unprepared in case they have to handle an infected person.
But Oguna said the nurses are going to be trained starting tomorrow and given the equipment they need.
He went on, "What happened there was not part of activities at the isolation centre."
Other than Mbagathi District Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital, coronavirus cases will also be investigated at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.
Health practitioners are not the only gatekeepers against the spread of the disease.
Oguna said to curb the spread, the community has to take initiative to guard against coronavirus.
"Boda boda operators, taxi drivers, policemen, prison warders interact with a huge number of people everyday," he said.
Today, matatu operators and Kenya Railways staff were trained on how to stop covid-19 spread.
Kenya Railways issued a raft of measures to commuters and passengers using the Madaraka Express and Nairobi Commuter Rail services in the wake of covid-19.
In a statement, Kenya Railways advises all passengers using their services to arrive at the stations early to comply with the necessary sanitary procedures.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.