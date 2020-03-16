UoN suspends learning over Uhuru’s order to combat Coronavirus

The University of Nairobi has suspended learning in compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to have learning institutions closed to avert the spread of the Coronavirus. A statement from the UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiamaindicates that the varsity will fully comply with the order for closure latest Friday this week. The statement read: “The University has fully complied with the Presidential directive to suspend learning at all our campuses with immediate effect. The Senate is scheduled to consider closure modalities in order to comply with this directive by Friday, March 20, 2020, at the latest.”

The university administration has also stated that it will facilitate staff members working in noncritical areas to undertake their duties from home and reduce their exposure and possible subsequent contraction of the virus. The Senate met on Monday morning to deliberate the issue and make the decision on how the learning would be suspended for the safety of the learners. The students were yesterday advised to stay in their hostels as they await further communication over the matter. The VC has also advised the staff members and the students to follow the health safety guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health religiously.

“Every member of the University of Nairobi community is advised to follow the guidelines as regularly issued by the government,” Prof Kiama said in a statement. He added, “I implore all the members of the UoN community to as far as possible avoid high-risk areas and behaviour in order to protect each other from contracting Covid-19.”

On Sunday, President Uhuru in his National Address gave a raft of measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, which has devastated many countries across Europe and Asia. He ordered the closure of learning institutions, urged hospitals to ease congestions and provide soap and water for frequent hand washing. The President also ordered Prisons to be closed for a month. Prior to Uhuru’s address, Chief Justice David Maraga had announced a scale-down of the activities at the Judiciary in compliance with the measures put by the Government to avert the spread of the virus. Maraga said that the prisoners and remandees would not be brought to court and only serious cases would be reserved for litigation, other minor cases would be solved at the police stations. He also said that the Judiciary has frozen foreign trips temporarily to avert the spread of the virus.

Kenya confirmed two other cases bringing the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 to three. The patients are quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

