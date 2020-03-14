Patient who tested positive for coronavirus stable

The 27-year-old Kenyan who tested positive for coronavirus is in stable condition, the Ministry of Health has said. “The patient is in stable condition, with normal vital signs and is cheerful and vibrant,” the Ministry said, adding that the patient will remain at the Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit until she tests negative. Addressing journalists at KNH on Saturday, the Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry said that it had traced all the persons who were in contact with the patient from US via London, and has quarantine them.

“The Ministry has traced 22 close contacts who have been quarantined at KNH Isolation Unit at Mbagathi. Specimen from these contacts are currently undergoing testing at KEMRI laboratories,” the Ministry said. It added; “23 other persons of mixed nationalities who travelled on the same flight with the patient have also been traced and advised to undertake self-quarantine for 14 days”. The Government further assured Kenyans that it had deployed counsellors at KNH and Mbagathi to take care of the quarantined patients and their families.

Earlier on, a team from the Health Ministry led by Public Health Deputy Director fumigated the building in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, where the patient lives. The government urged Kenyans to go on with their activities as usual provided they observed all the hygiene rules such as keeping away from those who are coughing and also washing their hands regularly.

The COVID-19 has so far infected at least 135,000 people and killed around 5,000 worldwide. Africa which had largely been spared the rapid spread of coronavirus whose outbreak was reported in Wuhan City of China late last year, has reported over 140 infections. Cases have been reported in Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan and Ethiopia.

