Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kenya. The patient, the CS said in a statement, without specifying the nationality tested positive yesterday had travelled from London and has been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital. "The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said health Kagwe.

More to follow…

