Fact Check: Man running nude on street is not Simba fan [PHOTOS]

Man running naked on the streets [COURTESY]

This guy promised to run naked on the streets of Dar if Simba lose to Yanga in yesterday's derby. They lost 1_O. Today he fulfilled one of his promises. ???? pic.twitter.com/bzdIMCA9Uk — Solomon Karori (@SolomonKarori2) March 10, 2020

A tweet has gone viral on social media showing a man running stark naked on the streets.The tweet purported the man was a Simba SC fan who had lost a bet after the team lost 1-0 to derby rivals Yanga (Young Africans) on Sunday, March 8. It is suggested the man ‘promised to run naked in the streets of Dar es Salaam’ if Simba lost to Yanga in the coveted ‘Kariakoo Derby’. “This guy promised to run naked on the streets of Dar if Simba lose to Yanga in yesterday's derby. They lost 1-0. Today he fulfilled one of his promises,” read the tweet.

GameYetu can authoritatively confirm this isA thorough reverse Google Image Search revealed the picture was taken in August 2015, after a black-American man caused a six-car accident on Cincinnati’s Interstate 71, United States of America.

Tracey Martin [COURTESY]

The man, identified as 45-year-old Tracey Martin, was apprehended by police after he sideswiped four cars and rammed his pickup truck behind a Mercedes on Interstate 71.The truck, which investigators said was moving at 80 miles/hour flipped over the concrete median, eventually landing on a Jeep.

What was most bizarre about this incident was the moment Martin jumped out of the wrecked truck completely naked and started running on the Interstate. Martin was later arrested by a trooper, who claimed he chased him down for over a mile. He was taken to hospital for his injuries before being arraigned in court in a wheelchair. Martin was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle under the influence. A year later he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The wreckage [COURTESY]

According to Local12.com, it was recorded in court papers he had Marijuana and Phencyclidine (PCP) in his system at the time of the crash.Young Africans claimed bragging rights after beating Simba 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Sunday, March 8. This was the 104th derby between two of the biggest football clubs in Tanzania. Present at the match was President John Magufuli, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad and the country’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe. Bernard Morrison’s superb freekick a minute before half-time ensured Young Africans moved up the log to third with 50 points after 25 games.

