Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Doping is the basic administration of drugs to an athlete in order to enhance or inhibit their performance. According to institutions like the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committees, doping is the use of prohibited substances, using forbidden methods to enhance and maintain sporting performance. These institutions have measures they have put in place referred to as Doping Control.
The World Athletics Anti-Doping rules, which have been in force since the start of November 2019, define Doping Control as "all steps and processes from test distribution planning to ultimate disposition of any appeal including all steps and processes in between such as provision of whereabouts information, sample collection and handling, laboratory analysis, TUEs, results management and hearings." Cases of doping can only move forward once these organisations feel one has violated one or more anti-doping rules.
What is proof that an athlete is doping? For a doping case to be prosecuted, anti-doping agencies must prove that a rule has been violated. Agencies like WADA have to prove to the hearing panel that an athlete has indeed violated an Anti-Doping Rules. According to the World Athletics Anti-Doping rulebook, there are several methods of establishing what is factual and what is assumed.
Section 3.2.1 of the rulebook says the following rules of proof shall be applied during hearings in doping cases:
- Analytical methods or decision parameters approved by WADA
- Compliance with an International Standard
- WADA laboratories
- Departures from any other International Standard
- Facts established by competent disciplinary tribunal
Should a competent disciplinary body like a court establish facts that are not the subject of appeal, this is treated as 'írrebutable' evidence against the athlete, whom the decision was made on based on those facts. The athlete can only challenge if he/she can establish that the decision made by the court violated natural justice principles.
- Failure to respond to a demand
