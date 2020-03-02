Does alcohol cure coronavirus?

ASK DR MERCY KORIRSend your questions to [email protected] orCoronaviruses are a large group of viruses that cause illnesses like the common cold to severe ones like SARS. The current strain, COVID-19, is a new strain identified first in China but has since spread across the world. It is a global disease that can affect anyone in any country because of the mode of transmission via respiratory droplets. The coronaviruses have been around the world for over 8,000 years, and the new strain is thought to have crossed over from animals.

Alcohol does not cure coronavirus infection. However, alcohol-based sanitisers used when soap and water is not available act as antiseptics. Using soap and running water is the best form of hygiene that one can practice at home, work and other public places like schools.

Currently, COVID-19 is being transmitted from person to person and so a vegetarian is as at much risk as the omnivore!

There is no evidence to back this. The notion has been created by the fact that very few cases have been reported in Africa. The more plausible explanation is that there are very few instances of exposure as well as the warmer climate in the tropics, which slows down the replication of the virus.The surgical facemasks may not prevent you from getting the coronavirus as the virus can pass through the pores. Such facemasks might work best for infected people because they limit the spread of any respiratory droplets to the air. Masks, and especially the N95 masks, are 95% protective for healthcare workers who are at most risk of getting the virus from suspected and confirmed cases. In fact, these masks are actually not comfortable, more so for those who have never worn them, even if it fits.No. The COVID-19 has had an overall death rate of about 3% so far. Two previous coronavirus outbreaks -SARS in 2002 had about 10% and MERSCoV in 2012 had 35%. Compare this to Ebola, which had a mortality rate of 65%. Three in five people infected with Ebola die from the disease.

COVID-19 has had the most effect on those who are 50 years and above. This is probably because they are likely to have other disease like diabetes or cancer that lower their immunity making them more susceptible to the viral infection. Looking at the statistics, one has a 98% chance of recovery from this infection, even if admitted to hospital.Antibiotics will treat bacterial infections and not viral ones, which require antivirals. Coronavirus does not have any antiviral treatment at the moment, as this is a new strain of the virus, scientists are still learning about it while trying to get a vaccine for it. Treatment of the symptoms such as fever, cough or pain with the requisite medication and rehydration where necessary is the best way to manage the disease. Many more people have recovered from the new coronavirus than those who have died.

Historically, they are not very effective as they cause fear and chaos. People may fear coming out should they be symptomatic. Non-essential travel to high-risk areas like mainland China however should be limited until the outbreak is well under control. What is important is that governments put in measures for screening and case identification in all ports of entry.Everyone observing hand hygiene and cough etiquette will go a long way in protecting everyone. Wash your hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitiser. Maintain cleanliness of all surfaces as much as possible. If there is anyone who has travelled from one of the high-risk areas, they should observe self-quarantine for at least 14 days and in case they develop any symptoms, report to the nearest health personnel/facility. Lastly, don’t be part of fear mongering on social media platforms!

