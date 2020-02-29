BBI: Uhuru is the undisputed king of Mt Kenya region, governors say

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki have warned locals against being misled to follow other leaders and instead support President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the undisputed leader of the region. Speaking during the Mt Kenya region Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum at Meru’s Kinoru Stadium, Njuki said the region has one leader and he is ably in charge. He wondered why some people are blowing hot and cold yet President Uhuru was clear on his agenda for region.

“I am wondering why some people look lost and confused yet the President is leading us to the right direction,” he said. Murungi who welcomed ODM leader Raila Odinga at the rally said the BBI rally was the second biggest event after the first one in 1961 when Mzee Jomo Kenyatta left prison. “This is the second largest event in our region after the 1961 when Mzee Kenyatta left prison,” he said.

Murungi said the region was behind BBI and believed the document will unite the country and foster peace.

