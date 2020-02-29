South Korea tells citizens to stay indoors at 'critical moment' in virus battle
SEE ALSO :Thousands fake their funerals for life lessonsAs many as 476 of the new cases were from southeastern Daegu city, the site of a church at the centre of the outbreak, and 60 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. Health authorities have run tests on more than 210,000 members and 65,000 trainees of the church linked to a majority of cases after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” attended religious services there before testing positive. More than 88 per cent have been checked, and about 3,300 have shown symptoms such as fever, Kim added.
Some provincial officials want to press criminal charges against the church, saying it refused to release a complete list of members, although the church denied the accusation, and urged an end to "slander and oppression" of its followers. Kim said the government was working with the municipal authorities to check if the church provided an incomplete list.
SEE ALSO :Keep politics out of 2020 Tokyo Games- IOC's BachA court rejected a plan by conservative groups critical of President Moon Jae-in for a massive weekend rally in downtown Seoul, citing health concerns.
